Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province will increase its soybean planting area by about 666,667 hectares in 2022, local authorities said. The soybean yield is expected to increase as well. Heilongjiang is the major soybean production base in China, with the planting area and output remaining the first in the country, according to The Hightower Report.
Early bean yield indications from Brazil’s Parana province point toward yield losses of 300 to 400 million bushels. Potential losses for all dry areas could reach 500 million bushels according to some private analysts. Argentina’s corn crop conditions fell again in this week’s ratings. The rain gets the headline but it is too late for many areas, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.