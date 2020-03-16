“Soybean prices tumbled lower on worries about future demand for U.S. soybeans,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Inspections came in pretty poorly. The whole trade pact with China seems to have gotten overshadowed by the coronavirus and uncertainty over the fate of the global economy. The next line of support for the May soybeans is seen at $8.17.”
Concern that the worldwide spread of the coronavirus will slow the global economy weighed on prices, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“Advancing Brazil harvest, their lower prices and lack of China demand for U.S. soybeans also offers resistance,” Freed said. “Some are now estimating QI U.S. GDP near zero and Q2 near negative 5.”