People are also reading…
Soybeans showed a new soybean sale of 4.6 mln bushels to “unknown” this morning, CHS Hedging said. “Even though sales commitments are up 4% from a year ago, the slow shipping pace could lead to a USDA decrease in their export projection.”
The bulk of today’s selloff “is just follow-through selling from yesterday.” Total Farm Marketing said. “The La Nina pattern is breaking up over Argentina and though they still aren’t getting as much rain as they need, the chances are better than they were.”