 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

“Brazil soybean export prices continue to slip lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slower China buying offers resistance. Brazil soybean harvest is near complete. Brazil, Argentina and US farmers have reduced selling of cash soybeans. USDA is expected to estimate US 2020/21 soybean carryout near 118 mln bushels vs 120 previous.”

“Soybeans traded lower as the market is consolidating ahead of Friday’s report while traders position themselves for fresh USDA data,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “CONAB’s updated Brazilian production estimates will be released tomorrow.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Using historical differences between planted and harvest acreage combined with trendline yields, this year’s U.S. soybean crop could be 4.37 b…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Overnight trade followed through on the 70-cent gains seen on Wednesday, but have “since fallen back to steady levels” in the near-term contra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“There is talk that South America is offering soybean for export below U.S. prices,” ADM Investor Services said, and that some South American …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Analysts are watching to see what export adjustments the USDA makes in Friday’s report. “Soybean oil continues to push soybean futures higher,…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans have been trading higher for three straight sessions “and are on the way to No. 4,” CHS Hedging said. Export inspections are right in…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybeans are extending Tuesday’s gains with prices higher overnight and this morning, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans gapped higher following the holiday weekend, as stocks are very tight and more soybean acres are needed. “The whole soy complex is ge…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News