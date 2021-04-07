“Brazil soybean export prices continue to slip lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Slower China buying offers resistance. Brazil soybean harvest is near complete. Brazil, Argentina and US farmers have reduced selling of cash soybeans. USDA is expected to estimate US 2020/21 soybean carryout near 118 mln bushels vs 120 previous.”
“Soybeans traded lower as the market is consolidating ahead of Friday’s report while traders position themselves for fresh USDA data,” Michaela White, with CHS Hedging, said. “CONAB’s updated Brazilian production estimates will be released tomorrow.”