“The soybean market traded higher with soymeal making new contract highs,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Focus remains on weather outlooks for SA. Trade awaits next week’s USDA S&D report for additional cuts to Argentina and possible cuts to Brazil’s soybean crop. March soymeal made a new contract high of $493.60 on supply concerns.”
“StoneX revised their Brazilian soy production estimate as yields in Mato Grosso offset weaker production in the South,” Brugler Marketing said. “Their new forecast is for a 154.2 MMT crop, compared to 153.8 MMT in their prior projection. Brazil reported January’s soybean export at 851,878 MT compared to 2.452 MMT in Jan of ’22.”