Most are looking for a 100 million bushel increase in the soybean crop from USDA July number, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Demand could be 100 million to 50 million bushels lower due to drop in exports. Bears are estimating a U.S. carryout near 565 versus USDA’s 425.
U.S. biodiesel production rose to 147 million gallons in May (144 million gallons a month earlier), the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. Soybean oil remained the largest biodiesel feedstock, with 778 million pounds used in May (70% of the total). In April, soyoil used in biodiesel production was 672 million pounds.