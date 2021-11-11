 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

The strong start to the South American planting season and this week’s WASDE are indicating technical action will drive soybean prices this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “For beans, there was a quick rally from key support, but the trend is solidly lower. Meal has shown signs of putting in a bottom and soyoil is consolidating a longer-term sideways trend.”

“Trade is showing more concern with U.S. soybean demand as buyers continue to source needs from South America, even at a higher cost than soybeans from the U.S. are being offered at,” Karl Setzer of Agrivisor said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets are on the defensive ahead of today’s report, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew pressure from weakness in other oil…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures ended lower amid talk of higher U.S. and Brazil supply, lack of new announcements of U.S. soybean sales to China and favorable…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Prices are entrenched in a sideways trading range “buoyed by near-term moving average support,” Total Farm Marketing said. That has firmed up …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Big crop ideas and strong planting progress in Brazil have soybean markets on the defensive ahead of this morning’s weekly export sales report…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA surprised the trade with a lower-than-expected soybean yield estimate for the United States, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The gen…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans saw an increase of 68.5 mln bushels, but October Brazilian sales are higher than last year, Total Farm Marketing said. “On the Nov. 9…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean export sales for the week was a really strong number, 2.88 million metric tons, one of the best weekly numbers we’ve seen as of late, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures dropped on talk of Brazil farmers selling out old crop soybean due to early harvest, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The American Soybean Association praised passage by Congress of the infrastructure bill that, among other things, will research the benefits o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market got spanked one more day on expectations for US yields and ending stocks to see an increase in next week’s USDA November S&…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News