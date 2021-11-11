The strong start to the South American planting season and this week’s WASDE are indicating technical action will drive soybean prices this week, Total Farm Marketing said. “For beans, there was a quick rally from key support, but the trend is solidly lower. Meal has shown signs of putting in a bottom and soyoil is consolidating a longer-term sideways trend.”
“Trade is showing more concern with U.S. soybean demand as buyers continue to source needs from South America, even at a higher cost than soybeans from the U.S. are being offered at,” Karl Setzer of Agrivisor said.