 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

  • Updated

“Soybeans ended lower on fears of lower US 20/21 final US demand increasing US 20/21 soybean carryout,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US upper Midwest rains could add to 2021 crop bushels there and offset potential lower yields in Central US Midwest where temps have been above normal and rain below normal.”

“Today’s session was dominated by the drop in soybean oil,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Concern about a lower blending mandate from the EPA was likely the driver. Reuters reports that the EPA has sent their annual biofuel blending mandates to the White House for review. They are expected to recommend a lower 2021 mandate, but higher for 2022.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Hopes are for additional Chinese business to surface, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. Rumors suggest they are in the market for another four t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Beneficial rains in parts of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin were all viewed as helpful to crop production, as was additional rainfall in Illin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets were lower on the same favorable weather, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said, but losses were limited on improved demand. Weakness…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures eased overnight after posting a relatively big rally on Tuesday, Total Farm Marketing said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Some pressure on soybean prices continues to stem from the rain coverage in the forecasts, but for some areas it may be too little too late af…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News