“Soybeans ended lower on fears of lower US 20/21 final US demand increasing US 20/21 soybean carryout,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US upper Midwest rains could add to 2021 crop bushels there and offset potential lower yields in Central US Midwest where temps have been above normal and rain below normal.”
“Today’s session was dominated by the drop in soybean oil,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Concern about a lower blending mandate from the EPA was likely the driver. Reuters reports that the EPA has sent their annual biofuel blending mandates to the White House for review. They are expected to recommend a lower 2021 mandate, but higher for 2022.”