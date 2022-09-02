People are also reading…
Soybeans are higher this morning the first time this week with daily soybean sale announcements from the USDA for the past three days with one to China and the two others to unknown destinations, Bryant Sanderson CHS Hedging said this morning. “Soybeans are higher, bouncing back from a week of lower trade.”
The short term trend remains down as more talk of increasing planted acreage and a record Brazil crop for the coming season add pressure, The Hightower Report said today.