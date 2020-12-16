Rumors swirled Tuesday that Argentine exporters have run out of meal and are looking for U.S. supply to fill remaining orders, Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “Judging by the meal and bean price reversal today from early losses, they did not find enough meal to fill their open orders,” he said.
U.S. soybean crush remains incredibly strong, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. U.S. processors crushed 181 million bushels in November, eclipsing the previous record for the month by 8.3%. Despite the sharp rise in prices in soybean prices, processors in the U.S. continue to crush beans at a breakneck pace.
