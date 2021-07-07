Soybeans were able to hang on to gains on Wednesday, although not enough to offset yesterday’s losses. “November soybeans gapped higher in the overnight session and held on to gains throughout the session, but had only recovered about 1/4 of yesterday’s losses by the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said.
“Fact NASS dropped US weekly soybean crop rating and dropped ratings in IL, IN, LA, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD and TN maybe also offering support,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “WOB could keep US soybean yield near trend at 50.8 on July 12 after recent rains. Most private estimates are near 49-50.”