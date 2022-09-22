People are also reading…
“Soybean futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Increase supply of Argentina soymeal and talk that once US new crop soybeans will be used for crush, soybean and soymeal prices should drop. Malaysian palmoil prices are lower as stocks rise. This limits the upside in soyoil futures.”
“China’s November soybean contract was up 29 cents/bu last night, almost tying the contract high,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “China’s farm ministry is urging feed makers to work harder to find ways to replace soymeal as a protein source in livestock rations.”