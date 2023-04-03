People are also reading…
“While the surge in crude oil was likely the main driving factor today, there was follow-through buying from Friday’s bullish USDA report,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The report had soybean planted acres lower than expected and ending stocks falling by another 30 to 40 mb when they are already tight at 210 mb.”
“The surprise by the OPEC+ is giving the soyoil market a sharp jump higher as there are gaps made from Friday’s high that are yet to be filled this morning,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “USDA announced a sale of 20,000 tonnes of soyoil for unknown in 2022/23 marketing year.”