“We like soybeans,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, but said people don’t have to be a buyer right now. “If we are to break lower here, that could lead to a low of $9.20-9.25, at that point I think there’s value in soybeans.”
Buying wheat and selling beans became a bigger trend as the day progressed, Stewart-Peterson said. They noted that was largely because soybeans may not see much support from tomorrow’s report. “The market appears to be content to consolidate and will likely take direction after major news events over the next week.”