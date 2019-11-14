The breakdown earlier in the week in the soybean market “neutralized” the bias on the market, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. He said the market is hitting a key point, citing $9.09 ½ - $9.12 as a must-hold point.
Soybean markets were higher today as there is more talk of Chinese purchases, including progress made in poultry trade, ADM Investor services said. “Supply bulls have to be concerned about the fact South America weather is improving and analysts are already forecasting bigger U.S. 2020 soybean crops.”