Soybeans and its products are markedly lower this morning with meal around $5/ton lower and soyoil down around 50 points, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. Sanderson also pointed out that, “The Rosario stock exchange forecasts Brazil will be a larger exporter of soymeal than Argentina for the first time in a quarter century.”
After a jump of 116 3/4 in just seven trading days, July soybeans are in an overbought condition and closed lower yesterday, The Hightower Report said. “Weakness in the corn market and talk of the overbought condition of the market after the recent surge higher helped to pressure,” The Report said.