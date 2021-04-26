“The soybean complex saw strength across the board as the fundamentals remain extremely bullish,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…There continues to be soybeans planted ahead of corn with many hopeful that they will capture early premiums as supply for beans runs low this summer.”
Some still feel the U.S. 2020/21 soybean carryout could be below the USDA’s reported 120 mln bu., Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“There is talk that Brazil soybeans may now work into U.S.,” Freed said. “U.S. 2021 acres times the trend yield suggest a U.S. 2021/22 soybean carryout near 25. U.S. summer weather will need to be perfect.”