There is growing concern about African swine fever cases rising in China, putting pressure on soy futures for China and the U.S., said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.
The biggest news Thursday was the net cancellation in beans in the weekly export report, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. It was attributed to Unknown, which probably means China. While expectations were very low after China’s off week for Lunar New Year, the cancellations are a potential problem as China may be caught up on what they need from the U.S. and are shipping all sales and shipments to Brazil’s lower priced beans.