 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

There is growing concern about African swine fever cases rising in China, putting pressure on soy futures for China and the U.S., said Michaela White of CHS Hedging.

The biggest news Thursday was the net cancellation in beans in the weekly export report, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. It was attributed to Unknown, which probably means China. While expectations were very low after China’s off week for Lunar New Year, the cancellations are a potential problem as China may be caught up on what they need from the U.S. and are shipping all sales and shipments to Brazil’s lower priced beans.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

World vegetable oil prices continue to trade higher and many making new contract highs, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China is sa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The slow harvest in Brazil “coupled with rain in the forecast” is helping U.S. soybean numbers move higher in the overnight trade, CHS Hedging…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on strength in the soy oil and soy meal markets, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market tipped over on a bout of profit-taking after climbing to levels not seen since June of 2014, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybeans traded higher on harvest delays in Brazil where harvest progress was last reported at 15 percent complete, according to CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News