"Soybean prices turned higher on a bout of technical buying and short covering,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The March contract saw a nine-two cent drop from Jan 2 to Feb 3 (9.61-8.68 ¾). The soybeans appear to be stuck in a 10-20 cent range from near record to record harvest in Brazil to Chinese optimism (that they will prove true on their trade deal).”
“The South American weather forecast for Brazil has rainfall amounts differing for growing regions over the next 6 to 10 days,” ADM Investor Services said. “The Argentine weather forecast has things quiet into much of next week with another front seen bringing light to moderate rainfall to most growing regions by the end of next week.”