Soybeans traded higher overnight because of talk of late plantings in Brazil and demand from China, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Soybeans futures rose to above $11.5 a bushel this week, the highest since June 2016, mainly due to reduced supply from the world’s biggest producers U.S. and Brazil amid robust Chinese imports. “Still, better-than-expected rains in Argentina and parts of Brazil restricted gains, Trading Economics.com said this morning.
Weather in South America will take on a major focus over the next 30-60 days as world grain supplies are tight, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
The soy complex opened higher on strong demand for U.S .soybeans, products and record soybean crush for October, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging. She expects the outlook to continue higher trade on demand, tight stocks throughout the complex