An outlook for “extraordinarily tight stocks” and this week’s colder temperatures threatening early planted beans in the Midwest are supporting more price strength, Total Farm Marketing said this morning
“Outside markets are helping to push the market as well,” it said in its earning morning report.
Soybeans are higher overnight with the May seeing the biggest gain of about 10 cents while soymeal and soyoil are higher as well, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging who expects that trend to continue higher today “finding support from the soybean oil price as global edible oil prices remain firm.”
Cumulative soybean sales have reached 97.9% of the USDA forecast for the 2020/2021 marketing year versus a 5-year average of 92.1%, The Hightower Report said this morning.