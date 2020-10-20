Consistency is not something we usually talk about in our markets this month has been just that, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “There are no major changes on the horizon so a steady course is expected into November,” he said.
With bean harvest now 75% complete, farmer selling is drying up quickly, said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. “The system is fairly plugged nearby but supplies needed for November-forward. Central IL is showing -23X for Oct and +13X for Nov. This strong carry relationship is showing up in varying degrees throughout much of the country,” Hanson said.