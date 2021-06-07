Like corn, soybeans gapped higher overnight and are trading roughly 30 cents higher this morning. The November contract made a new high overnight and soybean oil futures are the highest they have ever been with July, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
For the month to date, soybeans up 91 ¼ cents, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
China, the world’s top importer of soybeans, brought in 9.61 million tonnes of the oilseed in May, up 29% from April, when some Brazilian shipments were delayed, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, Freed said.