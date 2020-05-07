Word about the U.S. and China possibly resuming trade talks helped push markets higher, ADM Investor Services said. The market is waiting for weather issues, an increase in global economies or China buying. “Bears doubt SN can trade much above 8.50 without large China buying or a weather problem,” they said.
“The hook reversal from over two weeks ago suggests a near term bottom may be in place,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Yet, the market will need new news soon for buyers to jump in. Beans are notorious for dropping without a reason for speculators or end users to buy. With that being said, the northern Hemisphere is just planting its crop, and weather will become a more important factor each passing week.”