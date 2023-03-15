People are also reading…
“May soybeans ended the session mid-range, but new crop November broke below the January double-bottom support area,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The NOPA crush report showed 165.414 mbu of soybeans were crushed in February, just below the average estimate of 166.06 mbu.”
“YTD crush in the first 6 months of the Sept thru Aug MY would reach 1.107 bln bu., down 1% from YA, vs. the revised USDA forecast of up 1%,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “In order to reach the lowered USDA forecast, crush Mch-23 thru Aug-23 would have to reach a record 1.113 bln, vs. 1.085 bln YA.”