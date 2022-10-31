People are also reading…
“The soybean market was higher across the board as the soybeans traded in negative territory at one point but came roaring back to finish close to 20 cents higher,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The soyoil market was strong all day with the announcement by Russia suspending the grain deal providing the support to bean oil and the global edible oil market.”
“The UN announced late Sunday that it had agreed with Ukraine and Turkey to have vessels carrying food from Ukrainian ports sail early this week,” ADM Investor Services said. “This news helped to market sell off from early highs.”