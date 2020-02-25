Yesterday’s breakdown in prices, largely driven by coronavirus scares, came after some “decently bullish news” over the past few weeks, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Bulls have low US acreage, decent demand projections and a carryover 50% less than a year ago and prices remain only 30 cents from decade lows,” he said. Despite that, the market just can’t seem to rally, he said.
Soybean exports “remain poor” as inspections are dropping off, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. This may not be a good trend as the world is starting to shift focus to Brazil and its soybean harvest.