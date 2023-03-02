People are also reading…
“Soybeans moved higher again today attempting to recover losses over the 5 day sell-off,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The demand for bean oil and the expansion of processing facilities could be driving prices as export demand slows. Yesterday afternoon, the USDA’s NASS reported that 191.3 mb of soybeans were crushed in January which has crush pace down by 1%.”
“May beans were up another 15 ½ today and settled just below their 50 day moving average,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “South American production estimates are still high but have been trimmed again. Nov beans were up 8 ½ cents. Board crush continues to trade near contract highs.”