“A softer dollar provided support, as did ideas the recent downturn in prices is overdone,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Factors pressuring prices this week were; beneficial rainfall last week and again the last 24 hours in addition to weak chart activity, and most important concerns with shipping being disrupted due to Hurricane Ida.”
Soybeans also got help from good export news. “The soybean market traded higher on solid weekly export sales announced this morning and spillover strength in the soyoil and canola markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional support from strength in the energy markets.”