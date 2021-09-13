Soybean markets are also slightly lower today with “near-record yields” expected, Pattie Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.
“If U.S. yield happens to be less than expected, or South America experiences weather issues, prices will waste little time rationing supply through higher prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “For now, as we’ve argued the last several weeks, end users remain hand to mouth and the inability of futures prices to hold gains suggest that both the trade and end buyer remain reluctant purchasing as needed.”