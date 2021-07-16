 Skip to main content
Soybeans

The generally hot and dry weather forecast helped push soybeans higher to end the week. Overall, it was a week of climbing higher for soybean markets.

“The soybean market closed higher on the hot/dry weather forecast,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “… Price change for the week: August up 75½, November up 62½.”

“Soybeans traded higher but ended off session highs,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Traders want to see lower U.S. 2021 crop and higher demand before trading over key resistance. … Sunday’s U.S. Midwest two-week weather forecast will be key for prices.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

