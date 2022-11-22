People are also reading…
Soy oil markets turned supportive for soy this morning, CHS Hedging said. However, “huge Brazil crop estimates are capping upside.”
“The market is in a difficult set up as futures are still holding a risk premium for potential weather issues in Brazil and Argentina,” CHS Hedging said. “Brazil seems off to a great start for a record crop, while Argentina dryness is a concern. If the Argentina situation does not get worse, and the Brazil crop conditions are good in another 2-3 weeks, the market may take away the weather premium.”