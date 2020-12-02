Only two ships are in line for bean shipments at Brazil’s major port, with nothing else on the schedule through December, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “It appears that Brazil is out of beans and that the U.S. will be the only place able to source any large amounts through the end of February,” he said.
The production estimates for Brazilian soybeans are highly variable, Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain said. One group pegged the crop at 130 million tons. Another group estimated 135 million tons. StoneX was out yesterday with a 33.9 million, which was higher than their previous estimate.