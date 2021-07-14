 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Fund buying and a hot, dry weather outlook pushed beans higher Wednesday. “The soybean market closed higher on fund buying and hotter forecasts,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “Beans were higher with the November contract filling the gap left on the charts after the Independence Day holiday and traded above the 50-day moving average.”

“Weekly US soybean export sales are estimated near 100-900 mt vs 182 last week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Trade estimated US June NOPA soybean crush near 159.5 mln bu. vs 163.5 in May and 167.3 last year. Some feel crush may have slowed due to lower soymeal demand.”

