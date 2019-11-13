Long liquidation in soybeans continues as the weather in South America is non-threatening and there remains some uncertainty with the U.S.-China trade deal, according to The Hightower Report.
U.S. soy exports to China are expected to rise in 2019-20 even if a trade deal is not reached, said Agroconsult, projecting 20 million metric tons (14 million tons were exported in 2018-19).
Exports: This morning, the USDA announced the sale of 106,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations. The sales were made for this marketing year.