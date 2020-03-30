Argentinian soybean crushing plants are seeing supply “down by half and falling” as health concerns about coronavirus flood the marketplace, Allendale said. “Some municipalities are closing themselves off to grains trucks while others are opening. The situation is changing day by day but the effect on the supply of soybeans to the crushing plants that are affected has clearly been negative,” according to Emilce Terre, an economist with the Rosario grains exchange.
Expect slightly higher trade today in soybeans, as Brazilian farmers sell their old and new crop beans due to a weaker Brazilian real, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said.