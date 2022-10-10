People are also reading…
“November soybeans followed along with wheat and corn to the upside this morning, but gave way most of their gains by the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “AgRural estimated Brazil’s planting progress at 9.6% complete, slightly below last year’s pace. Parts of the Mississippi River were re-opened to barge traffic after dredging deepened the channels.”
“While the majority of today’s gains in the soy complex can be attributed to the hostility between Russia and Ukraine that sent wheat prices soaring, China’s return from their week-long holiday was supportive as well, and may have seen them resume purchases from the U.S.,” Total Farm Marketing said.