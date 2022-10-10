 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“November soybeans followed along with wheat and corn to the upside this morning, but gave way most of their gains by the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “AgRural estimated Brazil’s planting progress at 9.6% complete, slightly below last year’s pace. Parts of the Mississippi River were re-opened to barge traffic after dredging deepened the channels.”

“While the majority of today’s gains in the soy complex can be attributed to the hostility between Russia and Ukraine that sent wheat prices soaring, China’s return from their week-long holiday was supportive as well, and may have seen them resume purchases from the U.S.,” Total Farm Marketing said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Harvest continues to move forward “with good weather” expected for the early portion of October, CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

Soybeans are slightly higher to unchanged despite a “big jump” in crude oil prices, Total Farm Marketing said. “While global export demand is …

Soybeans

According to Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging, “The soybean complex is under pressure with a nice weather forecast to finish the harvest.”

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk that Central Banks may not raise rates as high as feared may hav…

Soybeans

Chinese demand appears to be giving soy a boost today, as they come back from holiday, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Soybeans

Market attention will be focused on domestic harvest progress, international buyer demand, and South American weather. CIHsaid in its newest b…

Soybeans

On Wednesday, OPEC will meet and may cut oil production by as much as 1 million barrels per day, which could increase demand of bean oil as bi…

Soybeans

Soybean oil futures finished off their highs yesterday, but still were the high riser of the soy complex yesterday, Alan Brugler of Barchart s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News