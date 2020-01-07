Soybeans rallied yesterday as higher oil and oil-seed markets gave futures a boost, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. “The export commitments continue to fall short of pre-China tariff levels but the inspections we get on Monday's also continue to hold well above a year ago,” he said.
Dr. Michael Cordonnier lowered his soybean estimate 1.0 million metric tons to 122.0 MMT, according to CHS Hedging. Excessive rains in November stymied planting while a lack of moisture in December has had a negative effect on growth potential.