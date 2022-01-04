 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans

Risk premium continues to rule the soy market on uncertainty of the South American crop size, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “There appears to be some underlying support ahead of the USDA report next week.”

Brazil’s soybean crop estimate was cut by 7.7% from december’s forecast due to the weather issues caused by a La Nina weather pattern, according to StoneX. Isolated showers will be coming in portions of Brazil will be, with near normal temperatures for much of the week, ADM Investor Services said.

