“Soybean meal closed higher for a seventh consecutive session, and soybean futures traded above November highs,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. "Spreads were also firmer. Argentina’s forecast added some weekend rains, but then turns back to hot and dry. The average estimate for WASDE soybean ending stocks is 238 mln bushels, up from 220 mln in November.”
“Soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Higher soybean and soymeal trade is linked to dry Argentina weather and better than expected US soybean export sales. Some analyst are suggesting that soybean futures could continue higher due to Argentina dryness.”