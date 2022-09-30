The soybean complex is higher as yields are variable, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.
With active harvest, big movement of soybeans to processors, and a bearish short-term export outlook, the market looks vulnerable to a further setback, The Hightower Report said today.
“If the weaker demand outlook causes US crushers to ease back from their normal post-harvest rate, soybean oil stocks could tighten quickly, and oil prices could gain on meal,” according to The Hightower Report.