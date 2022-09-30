 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

The soybean complex is higher as yields are variable, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said.

With active harvest, big movement of soybeans to processors, and a bearish short-term export outlook, the market looks vulnerable to a further setback, The Hightower Report said today.

“If the weaker demand outlook causes US crushers to ease back from their normal post-harvest rate, soybean oil stocks could tighten quickly, and oil prices could gain on meal,” according to The Hightower Report.

