The Hightower Report says “it will take a continued fear of a collapsing global economy in order to sustain aggressive selling in the soybean complex.” They said while the health impact of coronavirus is still unknown, “the markets are racing to factor in recession and that has put physical commodities under pressure.”
China did purchase a small amount of beans, mostly likely a show of good faith for the phase one trade agreement, Stewart-Peterson says. Beans saw some support late Thursday as the rumor mill picked up steam.