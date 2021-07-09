 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Prices took a hit this week, but have spent the week consolidating while respecting each of the previous days’ trading ranges, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. “This is creating an environment of an eventual breakout from pennants forming on the daily bean charts,” TFM said in its sunrise report.

However, the soybean market continues to garner support from spillover strength in soyoil and other related oil markets. Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said she expects higher trade on strength in vegoil markets and crude oil to continue today. However, gains could be limited from a favorable weather outlook for this and next week, Heesch said this morning.

