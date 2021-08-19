 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybean futures pushed much lower, Total Farm Marketing said. Soybean export sales of 67,700 MT were down 30% from last week. There were daily export sales of 263,000 to China & 148,000 MT to Mexico.

“The market was unresponsive to 11 days in a row of daily export sales,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rains on the horizon starting today and through weekend.”

“The soybean market was on the defensive despite a decent weekly export sales figure and concerns about the soybean crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices were pressured from weakness in the crude oil market and strength in the U.S. dollar.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Last week’s USDA data was not overly bullish, however, renewed Chinese buying is helping buoy prices mid-month, Total Farm Marketing said in i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans edged higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. Dalian soymeal futures were sharply higher.…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Pro-Farmer Tour reports pod count 1,131.4 per 3X3 square (3 year average 1,036), according to Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

U.S. soybeans have recorded six straight days of export sales, said Total Farm Marketing – today 326 mt to unknown and 126K to China.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans were weaker across the board today but managed to pull off the lows of the day,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There continu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The Pro Farmer crop tour doesn’t estimate soybean yields, but Total Farm Marketing noted that pod counts were better than expected according t…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News