Soybean futures pushed much lower, Total Farm Marketing said. Soybean export sales of 67,700 MT were down 30% from last week. There were daily export sales of 263,000 to China & 148,000 MT to Mexico.
“The market was unresponsive to 11 days in a row of daily export sales,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Rains on the horizon starting today and through weekend.”
“The soybean market was on the defensive despite a decent weekly export sales figure and concerns about the soybean crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices were pressured from weakness in the crude oil market and strength in the U.S. dollar.”