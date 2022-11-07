People are also reading…
“Soybeans started strong but faded into the day, and lower crude oil wasn’t a support for bean oil,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…China has announced that they would continue their zero-Covid policy which has forced hundreds of mlns of civilians to be put under lockdown, and this policy will continue until 70% of the Chinese population has been vaccinated.”
“Soybean futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US soybean exports were near 95 mln bu. Season to date exports are 471 mln bu. vs 521 last year. USDA goal is 2,045 vs 2,158 last year. Some feel final exports could be closer to 1,950.”