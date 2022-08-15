 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

“The soy complex tumbled after the report of China cutting interest rates because of disappointing economic data (zero COVID tolerance) and improving weather conditions for the US Midwest during the LH August,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from last Friday’s USDA report.”

“Soybean traded sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Improved US Midwest weather and concern about China demand erased all of last weeks gains. Negative July China economic data weighed on commodity prices especially Crude oil and soybeans.”

