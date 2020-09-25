Bargain buying helped see soybeans trade higher today, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Support comes from ongoing demand for U.S. soybeans with gains limited on favorable weather allowing harvest activity to go full bore,” Heesch said.
After hitting their lowest point in a week, soybeans “failed to attract new selling interest,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders believe that China may have slowed their buying of U.S. soybeans and this, along with active harvest expected this weekend, were seen as factors to limit the bounce.”