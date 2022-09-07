According to traders, basis bids for soybeans shipped by barge to U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals cooled on Tuesday, declining from last week’s surge in quiet trade after a long holiday weekend, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
“China’s soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
Bloomberg reports that transportation costs for Chinese bean buyers are roughly the same from Mato Grosso and Iowa. Brazil was nearly twice as expensive just two years ago, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said this morning.