Soybeans saw support from other markets, although big crops in South America offered resistance.
“Soybean prices traded higher on strength from outside markets overnight,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Palm oil and Chinese markets were both significantly higher. Prices retreated from the earlier highs on ideas of big crops in both Brazil and Argentina.”
Analysts were watching global news as well as the State of the Union address Tuesday night, which is expected to focus on continued U.S. economic growth.
“Soybeans traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Hope that China will have the virus under control soon offered support to equity and commodity markets.”