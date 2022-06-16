 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

“Soybeans saw big gains today as well with futures up 14-19 cents when looking through November 23,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export sales this morning were decent for old and new crop and amounts in the middle of estimates. There continues to be news that there was a big meal deal done in China and they are on the hunt for July/August soybeans.”

This year’s soybean crop is off to a good start, but hot, dry weather looms. “The balance sheet for old crop U.S. beans remains very tight, but soybeans in the ground are in good shape with an average rating of 70% good-to-excellent,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Increased heat and dryness over the next couple of weeks may put some strain on the crop.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

The first national soybean condition score came in at 70% good-to-excellent as expected vs 62% last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Morning soybean quotes are firm in old crop July, as the new crops are up 3 to 5 cents into the day session of the midweek market, said Alan B…

Soybeans

Soybeans are down around 20 cents overnight with soybean meal and oil down more than 1%. Crude oil is down over $2 per barrel overnight, said …

Soybeans

New crop soybean export commitments at 466.5 mb are the largest on record for the first week of June by 10%, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Soybean crop ratings were 70% good to excellent, with planting at 88% and emergence at 70%. “Other than weather, trade focus is dialed in on n…

Soybeans

“Soybeans were the hardest hit out of the grain complex today, as traders still grapple with Friday’s bearish CPI data,” Total Farm Marketing …

Soybeans

“There is talk that Biden may lift import tariffs against China,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Chinese Ag futures overnight showed Sept beans d…

Soybeans

“There were no new Chinese soybean sales announced yesterday, but demand for U.S. soybeans are on the rise and should keep futures supported,”…

Soybeans

Soybeans prices have tested $17.84 this week on strong U.S. domestic basis and next week warm and dry weather, said Steve Freed of ADM Investo…

Soybeans

“The soybean complex finished out the day with soybean and soybean oil lower, meal bounced higher by a bit,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, sa…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News