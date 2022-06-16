“Soybeans saw big gains today as well with futures up 14-19 cents when looking through November 23,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “Export sales this morning were decent for old and new crop and amounts in the middle of estimates. There continues to be news that there was a big meal deal done in China and they are on the hunt for July/August soybeans.”
This year’s soybean crop is off to a good start, but hot, dry weather looms. “The balance sheet for old crop U.S. beans remains very tight, but soybeans in the ground are in good shape with an average rating of 70% good-to-excellent,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Increased heat and dryness over the next couple of weeks may put some strain on the crop.”